Suspect wanted after 2 teens shot while walking in Manhattan

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in front of the Fredrick Douglas Houses at 103rd and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side.
Police say the 17 and 18-year-old teens were walking when a car pulled up and someone got out and began shooting.
The suspect fled the scene after shooting the teens in the back.
Authorities say the teens were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
Police are still working on a description of the car and shooter.
ALSO READ: Diners hit by stray bullets outside iconic NYC restaurant
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube