Diners hit by stray bullets outside iconic Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 24-year-old man is in custody after opening fire outside the Peter Luger Steakhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, randomly striking two people eating outside.The suspect got into a dispute while dining inside the iconic restaurant at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.The argument spilled outside, and the suspect opened fire.He struck two diners who had nothing to do with the dispute.A 57-year-old man was shot in the stomach. A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.They were eating at separate outdoor tables, and did not know the gunman, or each other.The 24-year-old suspect tossed his gun and fled on foot, but he was caught about a block away at South 10th Street and Bedford Avenue.He was brought back to the restaurant and positively identified by other diners.Charges against him are pending . He has a prior criminal record.His weapon was recovered outside the restaurant.----------