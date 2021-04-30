Diners hit by stray bullets outside iconic Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Diners hit by stray bullets outside iconic NYC steakhouse

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 24-year-old man is in custody after opening fire outside the Peter Luger Steakhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, randomly striking two people eating outside.

The suspect got into a dispute while dining inside the iconic restaurant at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

The argument spilled outside, and the suspect opened fire.

He struck two diners who had nothing to do with the dispute.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the stomach. A 30-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

WATCH: Raw video of shooting scene outside Peter Luger Steakhouse
EMBED More News Videos

A 24-year-old man is in custody after opening fire outside of Peter Luger's restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, randomly striking two people eating outside.



They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

They were eating at separate outdoor tables, and did not know the gunman, or each other.

The 24-year-old suspect tossed his gun and fled on foot, but he was caught about a block away at South 10th Street and Bedford Avenue.


He was brought back to the restaurant and positively identified by other diners.

Charges against him are pending . He has a prior criminal record.

His weapon was recovered outside the restaurant.

MORE NEWS | Cuomo ending NY food service curfews, senate repeals some COVID executive orders
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the changes for the curfews on food and beverage service in New York state.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynwilliamsburgstray bulletnypdshootingguns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills nearly 40: Officials
Man riding scooter killed when car crashes into outdoor dining area
Teacher brings smile to student in more ways than 1
6-year-old child shot in shoulder in Yonkers: Police
Family demanding answers after loved one's coffin found unearthed, open
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
NFL Draft: Jets find QB of future, Giants grab WR
Show More
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
New York Jets pick BYU QB Zach Wilson with No. 2 overall pick in NFL draft, trade up for USC OG Alijah Vera-Tucker
AccuWeather: Gusty winds
The Countdown: Breaking down Biden's 1st Congressional address
More TOP STORIES News