A suspected arsonist is in custody in connection with a string of fires in Manhattan.The man is believed to have set fires in garbage cans and trash in at least 16 different locations in Midtown, starting Sunday afternoon.Some of the fires were set in Penn Station Sunday. Others were in garbage cans in store bathrooms, including the McDonalds at 490 Eighth Avenue, the Hummus & Pita Co. store on Eighth Avenue, Pret A Manger on Sixth Avenue and Famous Famiglia Pizza on Eighth Avenue.On Monday, fires were set in a Five Guys burger restaurant on West 14th Street, a Dunkin' Donuts and a Taco Bell.On Tuesday, the suspect set fires in apartments buildings at 30 West 15th Street and 31 West 16th Street. No injuries have been reported.----------