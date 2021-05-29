Suspected Times Square gunman back in NYC

Farrakhan Muhammed has been extradited from Florida, where U.S. Marshals found him eating outside a McDonald's in the Jacksonville area.
Authorities say Muhammed appeared to have been staying there with a female believed to be his girlfriend, who has family in Florida. She is being considered as a person of interest but has not been charged.
Muhammed is accused of shooting two women and a four-year-old girl earlier in May.
Police believe he was aiming at his own brother.
