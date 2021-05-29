Suspected Times Square gunman back in NYC

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Times Square suspected shooter back in NYC

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The suspected Times Square gunman is back in New York City.

Farrakhan Muhammed has been extradited from Florida, where U.S. Marshals found him eating outside a McDonald's in the Jacksonville area.

Authorities say Muhammed appeared to have been staying there with a female believed to be his girlfriend, who has family in Florida. She is being considered as a person of interest but has not been charged.

Muhammed is accused of shooting two women and a four-year-old girl earlier in May.

Police believe he was aiming at his own brother.

MORE NEWS: NYPD officer describes saving 4-year-old girl in Times Square shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Officer Alyssa Vogel describes running through Times Square with the 4-year-old shooting victim to "Good Morning America."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattancrimetimes squareshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Maine woman found safe at hostel in Queens
Police ask for public's help to solve 2011 murder of diner owner
AccuWeather Alert: Rainy, damp start to the weekend
Man found fatally stabbed inside Lower East Side skate park
The Countdown: Senate Republicans block investigation into deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Manhattanhenge is this weekend, but will we be able to see it?
NJ soldier honored with surprise welcome home celebration
Show More
What to know about NYC's public beaches this summer
Church, two other buildings damaged in fire
First 3 African American firefighters in Newark honored
Teen gymnast paralyzed in skiing accident refuses to give up
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
More TOP STORIES News