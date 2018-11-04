Suspects wanted for drawing swastikas on homes in Brooklyn

Police are looking for the suspects who drew swastikas on homes in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for the culprits behind another spree of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York area, this one in Brooklyn Heights.

The NYPD says the incidents took place Oct. 30 at about 9:35 p.m.

The two suspects drew multiple swastikas on the steps and garage doors of multiple residential homes on Garden Place, between Joralemon Street and State Street.

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects.

On Friday night, police made an arrest after messages of hate were found inside a Brooklyn synagogue.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

