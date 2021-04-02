String of suspicious Rockland fires prompts investigation, calls for vigilance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The loving father, husband, son and brother was visiting his parents for spring break with his wife and two young children.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.

SUFFERN, Rockland County (WABC) -- Police in Rockland County are investigating a string of suspicious fires and are asking homeowners to review security video for any clues as to who might be responsible.The Suffern Police Department says the fires occurred in the Boulevard area and appear to have started late at night or in the early morning.The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple agencies, but any resident with information is urged to contact the police desk at 845-357-2300.Anyone with Ring-style doorbell cameras or other security cameras is asked to review the footage for suspicious individuals or activity, and continue to do so moving forward until advised otherwise.Residents are encouraged to keep their homes well lit, even overnight.They are also urged to make sure they have fresh batteries in their smoke detectors and to test that they are in working order.----------