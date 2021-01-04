Queens Place Mall evacuated due to suspicious package

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The Queens Place Mall has been evacuated due to a suspicious package. The NYPD is asking people to avoid the surrounding area.

The package was first spotted around 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Please stay with abc7NY for updates.

