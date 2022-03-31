Men wanted for spray-painting swastika inside Staten Island parking garage

The incident happened inside the Retro Fitness Underground Park parking garage on Hylan Boulevard on Tuesday, March 1 at around 8:55 p.m.
One of the men spray-painted a swastika onto a support beam.
They fled the scene in a dark gray Infiniti G37 four-door sedan. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube