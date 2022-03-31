Men wanted for spray-painting swastika inside Staten Island parking garage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11693953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an act of vandalism on Staten Island.The incident happened inside the Retro Fitness Underground Park parking garage on Hylan Boulevard on Tuesday, March 1 at around 8:55 p.m.One of the men spray-painted a swastika onto a support beam.They fled the scene in a dark gray Infiniti G37 four-door sedan. The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------