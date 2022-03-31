Men wanted for spray-painting swastika inside Staten Island parking garage

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Men wanted for spray painting swastika inside Staten Island parking garage

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an act of vandalism on Staten Island.

The incident happened inside the Retro Fitness Underground Park parking garage on Hylan Boulevard on Tuesday, March 1 at around 8:55 p.m.


One of the men spray-painted a swastika onto a support beam.



They fled the scene in a dark gray Infiniti G37 four-door sedan. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).


ALSO READ | MTA unveils 7 priorities, says NYPD presence helping with crime
EMBED More News Videos

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said increased police presence in the subways is working to reduce crime in the public transit system.



----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
staten islandnew york cityswastikahate crimeanti semitismhate crime investigationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Subway crime surging amid NYC's crime prevention effort
Video captures man suddenly shooting man he's walking with in Queens
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Pluto's giant ice volcanoes could hint at the possibility of life
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer, windy with a t-storm possible
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
2 men sought in home invasion and armed robbery in the Bronx
Show More
Saint Peter's Holloway hired by Seton Hall after magic run
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
Tourism boom: NYC could see 70% increase in tourists in 2022
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
More TOP STORIES News