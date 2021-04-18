Police confiscate T-shirt launcher air rifle mounted on top of Hummer in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10524842" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the arrest of 44-year-old Lionel Virgile.

A 73-year-old woman with dementia has filed a lawsuit against the city of Loveland, Colorado and police officers over a June 2020 arrest. The lawsuit claims the woman suffered physical injuries and still experiences fear, trauma and anxiety.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was issued a summons after an air rifle was found mounted on the top of a Hummer Saturday afternoon in Manhattan.Christopher Stoney, of Woodbury, was driving the Hummer along 9th Avenue and West 34th Street in Midtown.Police say the vehicle is owned by a Philadelphia-based clothing company called "Wardrobe" that launches tee-shirts from the air rifle for promotional purposes.The 41-year-old man also faces a charge of unlawful possession of an air rifle.Two other passengers were also issued a summons.----------