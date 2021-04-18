Man who threw Molotov cocktail, chemical at NYPD officers may face federal charges

By Eyewitness News
Man faces possible federal charges for Molotov cocktail NYPD attack

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There are new details after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at police in a scary encounter for NYPD officers Saturday.

Lionel Virgile, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, faces possible federal charges as investigators try to determine if he had been intentionally targeting police.

Video from the police body camera around 8 a.m. Saturday showed police trying to stop the 44-year-old suspect for running a red light.

Police say he threw a bleach substance at the officer then took off.

The officers chased the car until it crashed into another vehicle on Snyder Ave in Brooklyn.

Along the way, Virgile allegedly tossed a lit Molotov cocktail at the police car.

He was taken into custody, but three more devices were found inside his car.

Sources tell Eyewitness News writings of some type were also found -- although it's not clear what those say.
Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the suspect's brother who tells us he suffers from mental illness and had been living in his car.

He had also been taken into custody before the incident, but let go.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea put out a message on Twitter, saying the incident is another reminder of how quickly a situation can change and the dangers cops face every day while they are protecting New Yorkers. Shea says it was a routine stop with a couple of calm cops that could have been seriously injured or worse.

Virgile is still awaiting official charges, but it's likely federal prosecutors eastern district may charge him with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn District Attorney may also be filing charges.

More TOP STORIES News