Blue line ceremony kicks off marathon celebration ahead of race day

City leaders and race officials used long-handled rollers to paint the finish line in Central Park for Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dignitaries used long-handled rollers to paint the finish line in Central Park for Sunday's TCS New York City Marathon, which returns to full capacity - 50,000 runners - after a curtailed race last year and a canceled race the year prior.

The Department of Transportation will use 50 gallons of blue paint to paint a 26.2-mile stripe that marks the marathon route through all five boroughs.

The police, fire, and sanitation commissioners were among the officials who joined New York Road Runners to paint the finish line near Tavern on the Green below a cloudless blue sky and against burgundy, gold, and green leaves clinging to the trees.

The marathon will be a "secure, visibly policed event," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "There are no specific or credible threats."

All 50,000 runners will be screened as they enter the start in Staten Island. Spectators will be screened as they enter Central Park.

Explosive detection equipment, plainclothes teams, canine units, and other resources are being brought into use to secure an event that presents unique challenges because of its size, NYPD counterterrorism chief Martine Materasso said.

Watch all TCS New York City Marathon coverage on November 6 starting at 7:00 a.m. on Channel 7.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip