Technology

Cell service back after T-Mobile users unable to make, receive phone calls

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cellphone service is finally back for T-Mobile customers across the country.

For several hours on Friday, those with T-Mobile plans were unable to make or receive phone calls.

People flooded their local stores, trying to figure out what was wrong. They were still able to send and receive text messages with their internet data plans.

There is no word from T-Mobile on what caused the outage.

Related topics:
technologyt mobilecellphone
