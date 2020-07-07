Technology

Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?

Is it true that Apple or Google just added a COVID-19 tracking app on your smartphone?

It's a question that continues to swirl around on social media and the short answer is...no.

How to find the interface|

If you have an iPhone and you downloaded the latest update, go to Settings, then Privacy, and tap Health you will see COVID-19 Exposure Logging.

Apple and Google both added what's known as an application programming interface that will enable exposure notifications to work, with another app, if you choose to install one.

So basically all Google and Apple did was provide the framework to support any COVID-19 tracking app but the tool will not work unless you enable it.

Even if a COVID-19 tracking app does become available, you still have to choose to install it.

A good thing to remember when you download any app, take a look at what information you're potentially giving up, as they can track your location, have access to your contacts, pictures and browsing history.

Additionally, make sure to look at what permission you're giving before downloading any app.
Related topics:
technologygooglecoronaviruscontact tracingapplecellphoneu.s. & worldmobile appappscovid 19
