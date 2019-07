What to know about FaceApp after aging filter goes viral, raising privacy concerns

If you've been on social media in the last 24 hours, you've probably seen a lot of photos of older people, only to realize the photos actually show what your friends and their kids might look like decades from now.They're creating the images using the "old" filter of an app called FaceApp. Here's everything to know:FaceApp is a mobile app that uses artificial intelligence to alter your face in photos. The free features include adding a smile, changing your hairstyle and making yourself look older or younger.It has 80 million users, according to ABC News.FaceApp was developed by a small team in Russia and has been a popular photo editing app for years.It went viral in 2017 for a very different reason: its "ethnicity filter." The company removed the option to make your face different races after critics called the feature racist These types of apps tend to rise and fall in popularity in waves, according to TechCrunch. This particular wave of popularity, which has seen it rise to the top spot on the iTunes chart , has been fueled by celebrities such as the Jonas Brothers and Drake joining in To access the aging filter that has gone viral, download the app and take a photo of yourself or whoever you want to age. Then select "age" and then "old" and wait for the photo to process.According to the privacy policy, which has not been updated since 2017, the app "cannot ensure the security of any information you transmit to FaceApp or guarantee that information on the service may not be accessed, disclosed, altered or destroyed."In light of the app's recent bump in popularity, there were some concerns that the app might be uploading your entire camera roll to a server. A Forbes investigation found that this was not the case but that the photos you upload for the app to alter were being uploaded to a server.Still, Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News' chief business correspondent, said that users might be agreeing to more than they realize "FaceApp's privacy page also says they may share user content and your information with businesses that are legally part of the same group of companies," Jarvis explained, adding that once you grant acces to FaceApp, "you are granting access to all of those companies."But Jarvis said it's not this app in particular that you should be careful with; it's any free app."You're getting the access to your phone so all of your contacts, all of your pictures. Once you allow that, you are giving away everything," she said. "That's how they're paying for it. Free isn't actually free. They're giving away your information."