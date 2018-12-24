Teen arrested in Connecticut drive-by shooting that killed 12-year-old boy

Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
A teen is facing murder charges stemming from the fatal drive-by shooting of a 12-year-old Connecticut boy who was gunned down outside his home.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez confirmed Monday that 18-year-old Tajay Chambers has been charged with murder with special circumstances, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree larceny and risk of injury to a child.

Perez said three juveniles -- ages 12, 14 and 16 -- will also be charged in connection with the December 18 shooting of Clinton Howell, described as an innocent bystander who was returning to his Willow Street home after going to the corner store for snacks.

Chambers has been in custody since December 19 in connection with an October assault.

A judge held him on $500,000 bond, and ICE placed a detainer on the Jamaican immigrant who authorities say is without legal status.

The juveniles are facing conspiracy to murder and weapons charges.

Howell was struck at least twice by gunfire while on his front porch. He reportedly fell into the entryway of the home after he was shot.

He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Relatives described him as a jolly kid who loved to eat and play video games, and they said the seventh grader was never in any sort of trouble.

"Why my son?" his father said tearfully. "He don't trouble nobody, man. He don't. He don't. He's a good kid...He don't live no life yet. Why they gotta take him away from us? Why? It's crazy."

