12-year-old boy killed in Connecticut drive-by shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
A 12-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on a Connecticut street Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 9 p.m., when shots rang out in front of a home on Willow Street in Bridgeport.

Police say the boy, identified as Clinton Howell, was struck at least twice by gunfire while on his front porch. He had apparently gone to the corner store for some snacks and was returning home when the gunfire happened.

He reportedly fell into the entryway of the home when he was struck. He was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

WATCH: Police update on the investigation

Relatives described him as a jolly kid who loved to eat and play video games, and they said he was never in any sort of trouble.

At this point, it does not appear that the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

Authorities say detectives are working several leads and have made swift progress in the investigation.

Any person with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

