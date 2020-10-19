13-year-old boy falls to death from terrace of Manhattan building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy fell to death off the terrace of his building in Manhattan Monday morning.

Officers say the boy was on the 20th floor of the Midtown building doing his homework when he fell at around 6 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released yet about the cause of the incident.

