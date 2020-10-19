Woman dead, 2 men wounded in morning shooting at Bronx restaurant

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and two men were wounded at a restaurant and nightclub in the Bronx Monday morning.

The shooting happened inside the Mixtec Lounge on Jerome Avenue in the University Heights section just after 7 a.m.

Witnesses said there were 20 to 30 people inside at the time, with a DJ playing, and it remains unclear why the business was open after its website listed the closing time at 10 p.m. Sunday.

The woman was rushed in critical condition to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Two men, ages 28 and 30, were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and rescue units on the scene, and crime scene tape marked the location.

Eyewitness News is told the suspected gunman, who was wearing a yellow jacket, fled in a gray Acura MDX.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing. Neighbors say the location has not been following coronavirus-related restrictions throughout the course of the pandemic.

