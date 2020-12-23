16-year-old killed after he was shot in neck outside Bronx deli; police searching for gunman

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 16-year-old boy who was shot outside a deli in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon has died.

The boy was outside the King Deli and Grocery on Boston Road in Morrisania around 12:10 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The 16-year-old was shot just outside the deli and then fell inside. It appears he was shot once in the neck.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police described the suspect, who fled the scene, as wearing a black jacket with a light hoodie and white surgical mask.

They're still searching for him.

