Teen fatally stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager was fatally stabbed in an after-school brawl at a strip mall on Long Island Monday.
Police said the brawl, involving as many as 50 teens, broke out around 4:00 p.m. in front of Bagelville on Brower Avenue in Oceanside, a short distance from Oceanside High School.
During the scuffle, 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, a student at Oceanside High School, was stabbed in the chest. He taken to the hospital, where he died. A 17-year-old suffered a broken arm during the melee.
An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, told Eyewitness News that Morris was ambushed.
"There was a bunch of people sitting by the Chinese restaurant ... about 15 kids, and then all of a sudden while I was on the phone speaking, eight -- seven or eight kids came from the north and targeted certain people that I believe they were looking for," the man said.
Police also said this appears to be a targeted incident and are searching for multiple suspects from different schools, and persons of interest are in custody. Video of the attack that's been circulating on social media is being used as part of the investigation.
"I don't think anybody here is nave to who is involved in this incident. I think all the players are known to each other," said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick of the Nassau County Police Homicide Squad.
The eyewitness said the fight may have been over a girl.
"A young lady walked over and the young lady that was in this crowd stated she's the cause of this incident," he said.
The Oceanside High School community is now grieving the loss of Morris.
"We have counselors in place to support all of our students and faculty. We have reached out to the family to let them know we are here for them and to offer whatever assistance we can," Oceanside School Superintendant Phyllis Harrington said in a statement.
This attack has also put parents on edge.
"You know you gotta watch more," said Oceanside High School parent Anna Vargas. "My daughter going to high school. So you gotta watch more, where they're going, who's their friends."
It is unclear whether the incident is gang-related. So far there have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
Teen fatally stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall
