13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in the Bronx

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on East 223rd Street in the Edenwald section.
Police say the gunman, who they believe is emotionally disturbed, walked up to the boy and opened fire.
He was taken to Jacobi Hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
A gun was recovered.
This is breaking news. More information will be added as it becomes available.
