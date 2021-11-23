13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11259051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports from Penn Station where a man was stabbed to death onboard a subway train

EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot in the neck while walking to school in the Bronx Tuesday morning.It happened around 7:20 a.m. on East 223rd Street in the Edenwald section.Police say the gunman, who they believe is emotionally disturbed, walked up to the boy and opened fire.He was taken to Jacobi Hospital with non life threatening injuries.The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.A gun was recovered.This is breaking news. More information will be added as it becomes available.----------