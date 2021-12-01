Police searching for suspects after teen clerk shot in Brooklyn bodega

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for two individuals in connection to the shooting of a teenager in Brooklyn over the weekend.

The incident was caught on camera inside a store on Nostrand Avenue on Saturday around 6 p.m..

Investigators say one of the men shot an 18-year-old store clerk in the head during a confrontation inside the M&M Grocery.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he remains.



On Tuesday, the Yemeni American Merchants Association released a statement calling for action amid a string of attacks on Yemini bodegas.

"We at the Yemeni American Merchants Association (YAMA) are gravely concerned with the string of attacks on Yemeni bodegas in the recent weeks in NYC. With the most recent attack in Brooklyn on 18-year-old Zayid Muthana, who was shot in the head while working at his family's bodega. Thankfully, Muthana is currently in stable condition. We are calling on swift action from the city to counter these attacks and protect our bodega owners."

They have called for a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to address the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

