Teen shot after telling 2 men knocking on door they had wrong house in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- A teen who told two men knocking and kicking at his door that they had the wrong house was shot in the Bronx.The men knocked on the door of the home near West 238th Street and Waldon Avenue in the Bronx around 5 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.The 19-year-old man inside told the men they were at the wrong house and a fight broke out.Police said one of the men then pulled out a gun, and shot the victim in the torso. The two men then fled.The wounded man was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.The first individual is described as having a dark-skinned complexion, with a medium build and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a green snorkel jacket, and gray hoodie.The second individual is described as having a light-skinned complexion, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing red sneakers, a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and blue jacket.Anyone with information about the identity of these men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------