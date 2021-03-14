Teen stabbed following dispute with another teen on subway platform

It happened on an elevated platform of the 3 train near the stairs on Sutter Avenue and Rutland Rd. in Brownsville.
The 14-year-old pulled out a taser, and an 18-year-old girl stabbed her with an unknown object.
The suspect fled out of the train station with about 8-10 people.
The 14-year-old was transported to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to survive.
It is unknown what the dispute was about, or whether they knew each other.
ALSO READ | 'Pop-up party' in NYC ends with 5 people shot
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip