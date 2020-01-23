2 teens dead, 3 others hurt after falling through ice in separate incidents in New Jersey

CARTERET, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is a stern warning to stay off icy ponds after five teens fell through the ice in two separate incidents in New Jersey. Two of the teens were killed.

There is a sign that says "Danger...Stay off the ice," but two teens fell into the icy pond at Carteret Avenue and Cypress Street.

According to a statement from the Carteret Fire Department, they rescued one teen but were "unsuccessful" in rescuing the second teen.



They did eventually remove him. David Tillburg, 15, was pronounced dead at Newark's University Hospital. His family posted a GoFundMe to help cover his funeral services.



"I have a picture of him on my phone right? And you see how perfect his smile is? How can we live without his smile you know?" said Nicole, the victim's aunt.

David's Aunt Nicole is in a state of shock after learning of her nephew's death. David was a student at Carteret High School and the oldest of six kids.

"David was perfect, you know? He was just a quiet kid, shy and he was goofy, he was funny, he was just starting to break out of his shell," Nicole said.

That coming of age was evidenced in a chilling final photo David posted to SnapChat, smiling, on the ice with a friend, just moments before that fatal fall.

"Just being a kid, having fun," Nicole said.

In an unrelated incident, three teens fell through the ice in East Brunswick right outside the town's municipal complex.

Sources say three kids were playing on the pond near Civic Center Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when they all fell in.

Two of the 13-year-old boys were able to get themselves out, but one of the teens became trapped and died.

Paramedics even formed a human chain to try to save him. They gave him CPR and he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child's identity has not yet been released.

"This is an absolute sad tragic situation for everyone involved. for the victim, the officers that responded," said East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco. "They sacrificed themselves willingly and ran right in full equipment and did the best they could given the circumstances."

Six officers and two firefighters were treated for hypothermia.

The teen was an eighth grader at Churchill Junior High School, where there will be grief counselors Thursday morning.

