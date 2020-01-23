13-year-old dies after falling through icy pond in East Brunswick, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 13-year-old child has died after he fell through the ice on a pond in East Brunswick on Wednesday evening.

Sources say three kids were playing on the pond near Civic Center Drive around 5 p.m. when they all fell in.

Two of the teens were able to get themselves out of the water, but one of the teens became trapped.

The two other kids called 911 and the cops arrived immediately. Six officers formed a human chain to try and rescue the teen, but police say he slipped under the ice.

The fire department then arrived and rescued the teen. They gave him CPR and he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Six officers and two firefighters were treated for hypothermia.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east brunswickmiddlesex countychildrenchild injuredchild rescued
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bed bugs cause subway delays in Queens during rush hour, MTA says
2 people, dog killed in house fire in New Jersey
Eli Manning to announce retirement on Friday: New York Giants
Family of murdered LI woman pleads for public's help
Missing 19-year-old woman last seen outside Long Island home
NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station
Trump sets presidential record for most tweets in a day
Show More
Police: Dozens sickened at LI building with illegal heating units
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Jersey Shore town expects tens of thousands for Trump rally
Body found after car crashes into NY building deemed homicide
Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Flyers mascot punched him
More TOP STORIES News