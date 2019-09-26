Teens sought after knocking off Hasidic men's hats in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two teenagers who they say knocked the religious hats off of two Hasidic Jewish men in Brooklyn.

Police say they're investigating the incident as a hate crime.

It happened last Friday around 9 p.m. near South 10th Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police say the teens knocked off the Jewish men's Shtreimels and ran away.

Neither victim was hurt.

The first individual is described as a Hispanic teen boy, approximately 15-years-old, with a medium build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black track suit jacket with white stripes, white sneakers and a black Rolling Stones t-shirt with a picture of a mouth on the front.

The second individual is described as a Hispanic teen boy, approximately 15-years-old, medium build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york cityhate crimehate crime investigationjewish
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man touching himself in playground punches witness, police say
Fire burns through Harvest Diner in Westbury
Ex-French President Jacques Chirac dies at 86
Acting intel boss to speak; Democrats call complaint 'disturbing'
Army warns of mass shooting threats linked to new 'Joker' film
Mom says son with autism was punished for hugging at school
Mystery odor stinking up streets of New Jersey
Show More
Port Authority to vote on proposal to raise tolls and fares
AccuWeather: Warmer with a shower in spots
2 arrested after 2-year-old boy found on roof of CT home
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies falling out apartment window
Heroes honored for saving girl dragged in front of NYC subway train
More TOP STORIES News