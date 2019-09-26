Teens sought after knocking off Hasidic men's hats in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two teenagers who they say knocked the religious hats off of two Hasidic Jewish men in Brooklyn.
Police say they're investigating the incident as a hate crime.
It happened last Friday around 9 p.m. near South 10th Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.
Police say the teens knocked off the Jewish men's Shtreimels and ran away.
Neither victim was hurt.
The first individual is described as a Hispanic teen boy, approximately 15-years-old, with a medium build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black track suit jacket with white stripes, white sneakers and a black Rolling Stones t-shirt with a picture of a mouth on the front.
The second individual is described as a Hispanic teen boy, approximately 15-years-old, medium build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
