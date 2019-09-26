Teens sought after knocking off Hasidic men's hats in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two teenagers who they say knocked the religious hats off of two Hasidic Jewish men in Brooklyn.Police say they're investigating the incident as a hate crime.It happened last Friday around 9 p.m. near South 10th Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg.Police say the teens knocked off the Jewish men's Shtreimels and ran away.Neither victim was hurt.The first individual is described as a Hispanic teen boy, approximately 15-years-old, with a medium build and dark hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black track suit jacket with white stripes, white sneakers and a black Rolling Stones t-shirt with a picture of a mouth on the front.The second individual is described as a Hispanic teen boy, approximately 15-years-old, medium build with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------