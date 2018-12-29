Teens steal MTA bus for apparent joyride in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for the brazen thieves who stole an MTA bus for an apparent joyride in Brooklyn.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police said three young men stole the bus from an MTA bus depot in Cypress Hills around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

It was later found abandoned two miles away on Conduit Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

