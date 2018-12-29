Teens steal MTA bus for apparent joyride in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --The NYPD is searching for the brazen thieves who stole an MTA bus for an apparent joyride in Brooklyn.
Police said three young men stole the bus from an MTA bus depot in Cypress Hills around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
It was later found abandoned two miles away on Conduit Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
