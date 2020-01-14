Tenant accused of fatally pushing landlord down stairs in Queens, family says

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A man is under arrest for allegedly pushing his landlord down the stairs at a building in Queens, the victim's family says.

The incident was reported Sunday in the 3200 block of 102nd Street just after 2 p.m.

Police say the 71-year-old victim, Edgar Moncayo, was found at the bottom of a staircase, unconscious and bleeding from the head.

He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

During the course of their investigation, police say they reviewed video that showed the victim was pushed down the stairs.

Officials said Monday that 22-year-old Alex Garces has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the crime.

It is not yet clear what led to the incident, but it remains under investigation.

