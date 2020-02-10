'NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you,' SBA president tells mayor

"We've had five assassination attempts, three of which have been successful of New York City police officers," Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins said.
Mullins fired off a tweet declaring war against Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on! https://t.co/XyruPraM9T— SBA (@SBANYPD) February 9, 2020
"We are going to start to hold him accountable for all the policies and the things that he implements in place and the people," Mullins said. "And the people who live and work here, they will see as things move forward and develop."
NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea responded to Mullins' comment after one of the officers was released from the hospital.
"I think Ed Mullins should think before he tweets something like that, because it's not helpful," Shea said. "It is not helpful to where we are going. And you look at what the mayor does for this city. He is extremely supportive of the NYPD."
He also countered that relations are good in the community.
"I speak for everyone standing next to me how thankful we are for the support of the community," Shea said.
Protesters aimed their anger at police two weeks ago as they stormed and vandalized subway stations, demanding among other things that police be removed from the transit system.
However, Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch believes there needs to be more support of police officers.
"The city is sliding, and it is sliding rapidly," Lynch said. "If police officers get shot this number of times in 12 hours, what's going to happen on our subway system?"
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that he is disturbed by the relations between the police and the community.
"They deserve respect," Cuomo said. "They deserve trust, and it has to be a two-way street with the community. Relations between police and community are dangerously frayed."
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts