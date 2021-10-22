Arrest made in terrifying New Jersey home invasion, sex assault

By Eyewitness News
WESTFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey have arrested a man who they say broke into a woman's home and then attempted to sexually assault her when she returned from a jog to find him in the house.

It happened in the vicinity of Forest and Longfellow avenues in Westfield around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Terence Rhue, 22, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the attack.

Authorities say he broke in while the victim was out, and he brandished a knife when she entered.

He allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, and the woman was able to fight him off and run to a neighbor for help.

A multi-agency investigation led authorities to Rhue, who is being held in the Union County Jail.

"We are grateful for the collaboration with the local and state law enforcement agencies who assisted our office in quickly locating and apprehending the suspect," Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

If convicted on the top charge, Rhue faces up to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor's Office Detective Annie Coll at 908-347-2474 or Westfield Police Department Detective Betsy Savnik at 908-789-6078.

