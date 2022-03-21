Tesla jumps hill, crashes into parked cars in dangerous high-speed car stunt: VIDEO

LOS ANGELES -- Dramatic video shows a driver trying to pull off a dangerously high-speed stunt in a Tesla but ends up crashing in a Los Angeles neighborhood.In the viral video, the Tesla blows through an intersection, going airborne, before slamming into two parked vehicles and several trash cans.The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Multiple spectators' cell phones captured the dangerous scene.The rented 2018 Tesla was abandoned at the scene. There is currently no description of the driver, police said.LAPD said the driver, who remains on the loose, will face hit-and-run charges.There is a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to "the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise," LAPD said.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call LAPD at (213) 833-3713, or (877) 527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.