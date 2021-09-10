Coronavirus

COVID News: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die, CDC director says

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
Hospitals in south, Midwest overwhelmed with COVID patients

NEW YORK (WABC) -- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky spoke during a White House briefing on Friday and said those who are unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die of COVID.

Walensky said even accounting for Delta and other factors "it's still well over 90% of people who are in the hospital are unvaccinated."

She added there are "more than 10 times the number of people in the hospital who are unvaccinated compared to vaccinated."

And earlier in the briefing, she gave this statistic:

"Those who were unvaccinated were about four-and-a-half times more likely to get COVID-19, are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die."

Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:



Highest number of deaths in Texas since pandemic's start
In states across the South and Midwest, hospitals are once again overwhelmed with COVID patients, most of them unvaccinated.

Texas reported the highest number of fatalities since the pandemic began.

Christina Martinez was in a coma for six weeks with COVID and is now sharing this message about why she finally got her shot.

"People don't like to be told what to do, but it is for your own safety," she said.

Some Republican governors are already threatening to sue the Biden administration over the mandates, but experts say the president appears to have solid legal standing under the executive orders and emergency rules.

NYC Mayor says no vaccine mandates for students
There are no plans for a vaccine mandate for eligible students in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, adding the city is instead focusing on getting students physically back into school classrooms Monday.

"We just don't think that's the right thing to do," he said. "We can keep any option on the table. But right now, no. We want every kid in school."

Biden blasts passengers who harass flight attendants over face masks
President Joe Biden blasted travelers who harass flight attendants because they don't want to wear a face mask and announced fines would double for those who don't comply with the US federal transportation mask mandate.

"If you break the rules, be prepared to pay," Biden said, speaking from the White House. "And by the way, show some respect. The anger you see on television toward flight attendants and others doing their job is wrong. It's ugly."

In recent months, there have been many incidents involving flight attendants and travelers who refuse to wear a face mask and several videos of these encounters have gone viral on social media.

Hochul launches campaign to get New York students vaccinated
Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the multi-faceted statewide #VaxtoSchool campaign to support increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. As part of this campaign, the governor announced a new, dedicated website at ny.gov/vaxtoschool with resources and materials for parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers and school communities. The new site includes information, an FAQ for parents and guardians, and materials for school leaders to support #VaxtoSchool education in their local communities.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade welcoming back spectators this year
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will welcome back spectators this year, after the coronavirus pandemic forced a made-for-television-only version last year. The 95th edition of the annual holiday tradition will take to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 25th beginning at 9:00 a.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Parade organizers are partnering with the city and state to ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines, as well as local and state government protocols.

