COVID News: Highest number of deaths in Texas since beginning of pandemic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In states across the south and Midwest, hospitals are once again overwhelmed with COVID patients, most of them unvaccinated.Texas just reported the highest number of fatalities since the pandemic began.Christina Martinez was in a coma for six weeks with COVID and is now sharing this message about why she finally got her shot."People don't like to be told what to do but it is for your own safety," she said.Some GOP governors are already threatening to sue the Biden administration over the new mandates.The president appears to have solid legal standing under the executive orders and emergency rules.There are no plans for a vaccine mandate for eligible students in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, adding the city is instead focusing on getting students physically back into school classrooms Monday."We just don't think that's the right thing to do," he said. "We can keep any option on the table. But right now, no. We want every kid in school."In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Speaking at the White House, Biden emotionally laid into the roughly 80 million eligible Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.Students in the Massapequa School District returned to school Thursday after months of heated school board meetings, rallies, and parades to protest universal masks in schools. Hundreds of parents in the school district have been fighting for the district to go mask optional, letting parents decide whether their child wears a mask to school. The New York State Department of Health is mandating universal masking in schools.Students headed back to school in Jersey City on Thursday. One of the largest districts in the state, Jersey City Schools reopened to the entire student body for the first time since March 2020. There are plans in place for schools to randomly test unvaccinated students. Masks are required in all New Jersey schools.Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the multi-faceted statewide #VaxtoSchool campaign to support increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. As part of this campaign, the governor announced a new, dedicated website at ny.gov/vaxtoschool with resources and materials for parents and guardians of school-aged New Yorkers and school communities. The new site includes information, an FAQ for parents and guardians, and materials for school leaders to support #VaxtoSchool education in their local communities.The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will welcome back spectators this year , after the coronavirus pandemic forced a made-for-television-only version last year. The 95th edition of the annual holiday tradition will take to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 25th beginning at 9:00 a.m."We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Parade organizers are partnering with the city and state to ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines, as well as local and state government protocols.