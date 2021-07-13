texas news

Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats and arrest them

By Nick Natario
EMBED <>More Videos

Texas House Republicans vote to arrest absent Democrats

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas House Republicans have approved an arrest warrant to bring House Democrats who fled the state back to the statehouse for the special session.

Tuesday morning, the House returned to work after adjourning for the weekend. They couldn't debate or vote on bills because 57 Democrats didn't show up.

MORE: TX Democrats aim to 'do what's best for constituents' during special session

Republicans were able to approve a measure to compel lawmakers to return to Austin. The arrest warrant tells the sergeant at arms and Texas Department of Public Safety to arrest state representatives who broke quorum and bring them back.

Since Democrats left the state, they can't be arrested until they return to Austin. Not all Democrats left.

RELATED: 'This is a now-or-never:' Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill

Four of them returned to the chamber Tuesday, including State Rep. Eddie Morales. He told ABC13 that some of them remained behind to make sure integrity was kept in the House.

Republicans attempted to remove Democrats from leadership roles, including chairman and pro-tem positions, but stopped the measure after realizing removing lawmakers from leadership roles is against the rules adopted by the House.

Another change Tuesday: keys were missing from the chamber desks of those who left. Democrats asked the clerk to remove the keys so no votes could be cast.

The House is at a standstill. Lawmakers cannot debate bills in the chamber, nor hold committee hearings.

The House is at ease, but the Senate is business as usual. Democrats returned to the Senate Tuesday morning. Lawmakers expect to vote on Senate Bill 1, which is the election integrity bill Tuesday afternoon.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrepublicanstexas politicstexas newsvotinggreg abbottstate politicsdemocratspoliticsstate capitol
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Democrats vow to push back against 'Jim Crow 2.0 style' laws
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church shooting, judge says
Trump tours 'unfinished border wall' on U.S. Mexico border in TX
TOP STORIES
Man suffers burns in random liquid attack on NYC sidewalk
Woman crashes car into hotel-turned-homeless-shelter
NJ hit with massive flooding, damaging winds, hailstorms
AccuWeather: Early showers, sunny breaks, more PM storms
Karina Vetrano murder: 40K sign petition to reopen Chanel Lewis case
Democrats vow to push back against 'Jim Crow 2.0 style' laws
NJ Judiciary vacates or dismisses more than 88,000 pot cases
Show More
'Where is the outrage?' Shea asks in response to teen gang deaths
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
Mayor of NJ shore town orders overnight beach, boardwalk closure
COVID Updates: Delta variant cases on the rise across the country
Man wanted for groping, robbing woman on Lower East Side
More TOP STORIES News