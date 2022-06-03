Escaped Texas inmate shot and killed by police after allegedly killing Houston-area family of 5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11920801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gonzalo Lopez was serving two life sentences when he escaped nearly three weeks ago. Officials say he's affiliated with the Mexican Mafia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11842193" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A manhunt got underway after a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder escaped by taking a bus and crashing it.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11864882" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The convicted murderer reportedly got out of his restraints and cut through the metal cage of a prison bus. A $50K reward is being offered for information.

CENTERVILLE, Texas -- The manhunt for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez is over after investigators tracked him down Thursday in Atascosa County, more than 250 miles away from where the criminal initially escaped from a prison bus back on May 12. Investigators said they believe Lopez killed a Houston family, one adult and four kids.The family's bodies were found Thursday inside of a getaway home in Leon County, which is the area where the inmate escaped more than three weeks ago. Leon County is roughly 116 miles north of Houston.From there, investigators said Lopez stole the family's farm truck, a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado with damage on the driver's side, with a license plate DPV4520.A concerned family member of the victims called police for a welfare check, and that's when they discovered their bodies.Then, a frantic search for Lopez began.Eventually, Lopez and the truck were spotted Thursday night south of San Antonio, near Poteet. There was a short chase where officers deployed spike strips, sources told ABC13."He went down there and struck a telephone pole. Bounced off and went down and crashed into a telephone pole and a fence. He exited his truck, fired additional rounds, at least four officers returned fire," said Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.Lopez was then shot and killed by authorities. No officers were injured.Officials believe over the last three weeks Lopez has hidden in the woods and managed to go into residential homes for water, food, and changes of clothes.Lopez is among Texas' top 10 most wanted fugitives, according to DPS.This comes three days after the Texas Department of Criminal Justice released new photos of the escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez.Officials said Lopez was being taken from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville for a medical appointment when he escaped.The TDCJ said due to his criminal history and restrictive housing status, Lopez was being transported in a separate, caged area of the bus, designed for high-risk inmates.During the transport, Lopez reportedly got out of his restraints, cut through the expanded metal and crawled out of the bottom of the cage.That's when law enforcement officials say he attacked the bus driver.The officer reportedly stopped the bus and engaged in an altercation with Lopez. The two of them eventually exited the bus.Officials said a second officer exited the rear door of the bus and tried to approach Lopez.However, Lopez reportedly reentered the bus and began driving away.The two officers fired shots at the inmate, which ultimately disabled the bus when a bullet struck a rear tire.The bus then traveled a short distance and left the roadway before Lopez got out and ran into the woods off Highway 7 in Leon County, officials said.In 1996, Lopez was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and received two eight-year sentences. In 2006, he was convicted of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in Hidalgo County and was sentenced to life in prison, according to the TDCJ.Additionally, he received a second life sentence after he was convicted of attempted capital murder in Webb County in 2007.Officials said Lopez was affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and had ties to the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.