Texting and driving isn't the only thing rideshare drivers are doing, study says

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- We all know texting and driving is a no-no, but it's especially bad when you realize your Uber or Lyft driver is typing while behind the wheel.

A new study from DriversEd.com shows:

  • 29% of riders say they have seen their rideshare driver reading or sending texts on their phone


  • 16% say they have seen the driver checking social media


  • 8% say they have seen the driver watching a video


  • 15% say they have had a driver who got road rage


  • 12% say they have suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs


    • Over 500 people responded to the survey across the country.

    Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.

    Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    houstontexting while drivinglyftrideshareuberstudydwi
    Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
    COVID-19: Help, information and resources
    NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
    Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
    3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
    AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
    Show More
    NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
    Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
    Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
    New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
    Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
    More TOP STORIES News