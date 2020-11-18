feed the love

Help 100 former foster children enjoy a Thanksgiving meal during this difficult year

With your gift, you will tell all of these amazing young people just how much they are loved.

New York -- The COVID-19 pandemic has not only impacted many people's jobs and education, but also changed the lives of many young adults who aged out of foster care and feel isolated without family and friends.

During this Thanksgiving season, ABC7NY has partnered with One Simple Wish and City Living to raise over $10,000 for 100 former foster kids, so they can enjoy a Thanksgiving feast too.

Click HERE to donate now and help a former foster kid have a meal they won't forget.

One Simple Wish is a national nonprofit dedicated to spreading love, hope and joy to those impacted by foster care. City Living is a One Simple Wish Community Partner that serves approximately 100 young people who have aged out of foster care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoster carefoster kidsthanksgivingcommunityfeed the love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools close through Thanksgiving, move to remote learning
Coronavirus Live Updates: NYC headed toward more restrictions
Cuomo: There will be a tremendous COVID spike after Thanksgiving
Mets' Robinson Cano banned for 2021 season due to PEDs
Habitat for Humanity ribbon cuts 6 condos for new homeowners in NJ
Pelosi suggests next 2 years will be her final term as speaker
Delta Air Lines to keep blocking middle seats
Show More
'For Life' returns for 2nd season amid COVID pandemic
Murphy says NJ numbers grim, discourages Thanksgiving gatherings
Queens standoff ends with 5 hostages released, 2 in custody
GA recount: Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race
MTA unveils 'doomsday' budget with massive service cuts, layoffs
More TOP STORIES News