Arts & Entertainment

They're back! The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to tri-state area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced Monday their next world tour will bring them back to the tri-state area.

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this summer.

As part of their tour in North America, they'll make three stops in the tri-state area: Wantagh, New York on July 10, Holmdel, New Jersey on July 13 and Camden, New Jersey, on July 16.

They will also perform in Hartford, Connecticut on July 18.

What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertticketsboy bandbandabc7ny instagrammusic
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News