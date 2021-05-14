Police searching for 3 men who impersonated officers, robbed home at gunpoint in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

PELHAM GARDENS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for three men who impersonated police officers and robbed a home in the Bronx at gunpoint.

Officials say the men forced open the rear door of the home on Gabriel Drive and Mace Avenue in Pelham Gardens just around 12:30 a.m. on April 27.

Once the suspects were inside, they identified themselves as police and handcuffed two women, a 32-year-old and a 53-year-old. The suspects then demanded money and ransacked the home.



The three men then fled the scene in an unknown direction with one of the victims' cellphone.

The suspects are described as three males with face masks, who wore baseball hats with the word 'Police' on them and vests with the word 'Police' on the front.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Mom of toddler struck by suitcase now in fear of growing violence in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim talks to the child's mother about the incident



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham gardensnew york citybronxcrimehome invasionnypdrobberypolice impersonatorpolicearmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
More TOP STORIES News