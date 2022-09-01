The Countdown: Examining fallout in Afghanistan 1 year after American troops pull out

In this special edition of 'The Countdown,' we focus on Afghanistan, one year after the last American troops left the nation.

While Americans seemed to move on as a post-war era began in the U.S., the story didn't end for Afghans.

For nearly 100,000 of them, their next chapter became part of the U.S.

The U.S. State Department says it's processing about three-quarters of that group for a special immigrant visa, a program meant to help Afghans who worked for the U.S. government and potentially even risked their lives to help American troops.

The department also revealed more than 10,000 people have been cleared for relocation but are still waiting to be evacuated.

We talked to one Afghan, who describes his year-long journey to escape the country and bring his family and community to America.

We also had a discussion with Samira Sayed-Rahman, a staff member with the International Rescue Committee.

