The Countdown: New York Democratic primary preview

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of 'The Countdown,' Eyewitness News dug deeper into Tuesday's New York Democratic primary and the major races as candidates worked to pick up any last minute votes.

Redistricting dramatically changed the races this year, with all eyes on district 12 where two long-time congressional incumbents, Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, will now face off against each other for the first time.

Nadler has served in the 10th congressional district since 2013 but has been a member of Congress since 1992. Maloney has served in the 12th district since 2013 but has served in Congress since 1993.

They face lawyer Suraj Patel who is hoping to earn a seat for the first time.

Meanwhile, there is a crowded race in the redrawn 10th Congressional district, where there is no incumbent.

The candidates are Rep. Mondaire Jones, New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, former House Democratic Impeachment Counsel Dan Goldman, former New York City Comptroller Elizabeth Holtzman and Assembly member Jo Anne Simon.

