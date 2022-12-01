The Countdown: Brooklyn native Hakeem Jefferies makes history in House

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we highlight the Brooklyn native who made history in the House Wednesday.

Hakeem Jefferies became the new House Minority Leader, head of the House Democrats.

We discussed what's next for the New York native, and also talked about a number of other political topics.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Drug overdose prevention

Wednesday marked one year for a controversial program that offers a city-sponsored site to drug users. It's a location where people can show up with illegal drugs and use them under supervision. It has been one year since the program launched. Proponents say that it has saved hundreds of lives in the past 12 months.

Freight rail strike

The Senate is trying to hammer out a deal to avert a freight rail strike that could cripple the shipping industry and cause an economic storm. The House passed a bill on Wednesday, but time is still ticking. December 9 is the date set for a potential strike.

