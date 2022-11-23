The Countdown: NY governor unveils efforts to curb hate; holiday travel surge begins

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with the new efforts to prevent hate crimes in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed two bills into law to expand education and training, in response to what she calls a rising tide of hate across the country.

The first new law requires people convicted of hate crimes to undergo mandatory training. The second will launch a statewide campaign to promote "acceptance, inclusion, and tolerance."

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Holiday travel

The holiday getaway is already happening. Airports are packed with a pre-pandemic number of travelers. They're urging everyone to plan ahead for heavy traffic and longer wait times at the airport. Roughly 55 million Americans are headed out to see family and friends this week. This year, November 27 is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year.

Railroad strike

A strike is looming for America's railroads. Members of a key rail union rejected a tentative contract agreement. That agreement was negotiated by the Biden administration. Now, that strike could come as soon as December 5, and it could raise the prices of everything from food to gasoline. The White House is now preparing for the possibility of picket lines. Workers say they need better paid leave and attendance policies before they can reach an agreement

Trump investigations

Cases involving Donald Trump played out in four different courtrooms Tuesday, three of them in New York City. The cases highlight the legal walls that are closing in on the former president as he mounts a new run for the White House.

----------

