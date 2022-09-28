The Countdown: Team coverage of Hurricane Ian as Florida braces for impact

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have team coverage of Hurricane Ian as it barrels towards Florida.

ABC News Reporter Morgan Norwood joined the show from Tampa as the city prepared for the storm's impact.

Bill Ritter was then joined by Meteorologist Jeff Smith and Florida State University Associate Professor Allison Wing to dig into the science and potential climate change connections to the storm.

Following our special on fentanyl last week, we talked with Long Island Jewish Medical Center emergency room physician Dr. Eugene Vortsman and Dr. Lewis Nelson, a fentanyl expert at Rutgers, about the drug scourge, as well as a stark disagreement between New York City and the Drug Enforcement Administration about the use of at-home fentanyl test strips.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

