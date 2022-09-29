The Countdown: Hurricane Ian progresses further into Florida

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have team coverage of Hurricane Ian which pounded parts of Western Florida with wind, rain and catastrophic flooding.

Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall as one of the 10 strongest storms to strike the U.S. in its history, more than 1 million power outages were reported.

Some cities instituted curfews to keep people inside and out of harm's way.

Meanwhile, states of emergency were declared by leaders up and down the east coast.

We have team coverage of the storm, and we also sit down with an expert who knows a thing or two about extreme weather like this.

Here are some of the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Solitary confinement protest

The issue of solitary confinement prompted dueling protests on the steps of New York City Hall. Jail rights advocates and correction officers both pushed their positions as City Council proposed a ban on solitary confinement.

New Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study

Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer's disease soared Wednesday after Japan's Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study. The drugmaker said early results showed that its treatment, lecanemab, reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared to a placebo or fake drug after 18 months of the infused treatment.

----------

