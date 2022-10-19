The Countdown: Race for New York governor tightens ahead of election

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we take a closer look at the race for New York governor, which appeared to narrow, according to a new poll.

Incumbent New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's lead over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin is down to just four points, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows.

The results of the poll released Tuesday, just three weeks before the pair is set to face off in the election, show 50 percent of likely voters in New York State said they would vote for Hochul while 46 percent would cast their ballot for Zeldin.

When asked about the most urgent issues facing the state, respondents ranked crime at the top, followed by inflation and protecting Democracy.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Randall's Island relief center

Officials rolled out more resources to the youngest asylum seekers in New York City. They estimate 5,500 children have enrolled in city schools. The city will create borough response teams, a group of volunteers to support the new students. On Tuesday morning, Chancellor David Banks made the announcement outside PS 16 in the Bronx where 39 children of asylum seekers are now in school.

Bear attack interview

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a bear attacked him in Connecticut. It happened as the boy played in his grandparents' backyard in the small town of Litchfield. Authorities say the 250-pound black bear grabbed the boy and tried to drag him away. The attack left the child covered in bites and claw marks, and with a puncture wound to his thigh. Thankfully, doctors expect him to be ok. The attack has alarmed parts of the Tri-State area known for bear encounters, but what should we really take from this attack? Bill ritter spoke about it with National Geographic senior editor and bear expert Doug Main.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

