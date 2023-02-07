The Countdown: Shooting of off-duty NYPD officer brings additional concerns

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow the latest developments after the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow the latest developments after the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn.

A person of interest was taken in custody Monday evening following the shooting of a 26-year-old officer on Saturday.

The person of interest was taken into custody in a hotel in Rockland County, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, the officer continues to fight for his life in the hospital.

7 On Your Side dug deeper into a couple other topics surrounding the tragedy.

7 On Your Side Investigates: Crime increasing in area of officer-involved shooting

When officers rushed to the scene Saturday night to investigate the shooting of one of their own, an off-duty officer shot while trying to buy a car, it's an area they've responded to before. 7 On Your Side Investigates is tracking a rise in violent crime in that area.

7 On Your Side: Tips to stay safe when buying, selling through Facebook Marketplace

An off-duty NYPD officer critically wounded during an attempted robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend is calling attention to the safety of buying or selling on Facebook Marketplace. 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda highlights some harrowing stories and provides tips on how to keep you safe when buying or selling on the largest online marketplace.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.