Crime increasing in area of East NY officer-involved shooting: 7 On Your Side Investigates

7 On Your Side Investigates is tracking a rise in violent crime in the East New York neighborhood where an off-duty NYPD officer was shot on Saturday. Dan Krauth has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When officers rushed to the scene Saturday night to investigate the shooting of one of their own, an off-duty officer shot while trying to buy a car, it's an area they've responded to before.

7 On Your Side Investigates is tracking a rise in violent crime in that area.

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth searched the area around Ruby Street and Linden Boulevard where the shooting happened using the ABC7NY Neighborhood Safety Tracker, an online tool to track crime in your neighborhood.

It shows while homicides have gone down citywide by almost 7% compared to the same time last year, they're up by a lot in the 75th precinct.

In fact, there is a 150 percent increase in homicides in that area of Brooklyn. The tracker shows 10 took place in 2019 compared to 25 over the past 12 months.

And it's not the only crime increasing in the area. Grand Larcencies have increased by 2% and auto thefts increased by 78% compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, robberies sand sexual assaults have decreased in the Brooklyn neighborhood during the same time period.

