The Countdown: Fast-moving Queens fire; NYPD releases Drake concert video

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have developing details on a fast-moving fire that injured 18 children at a day care in Queens.

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have developing details on a fast-moving fire that injured 18 children at a day care in Queens.

A lithium battery was found in the building and now investigators are looking into whether an e-bike may be to blame.

Most of the injuries were minor, but one child had to go to the hospital in critical condition.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

NYPD releases footage they took outside Drake's Apollo Theater concert

The NYPD has released the videos they took outside Drake's concert at the Apollo Theater Sunday night. Twitter was thrown into a frenzy over footage of about a dozen NYPD officers, in plain sight, taking videos of people leaving the concert in Harlem. The department insists it's not what it looks like. The NYPD says the videos that officers took were for a social media post.

President Biden approves sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

In a major increase of U.S. support to Ukraine, President Joe Biden has signed off on sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the war-torn country as concerns mount over a new Russian offensive this spring, according to senior administration officials.

LIRR service begins at Grand Central

The wait is over for many commuters, as the LIRR finally began service at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul was among the first passengers of the train that pulled into Grand Central Madison at 11:07 a.m. as the East Side Access train service rolled out.

Staten Island lawyer killed while traveling abroad in Chile

A family from Staten Island is hunting for truth and justice after their son was shot and killed while traveling abroad in Chile. Eric Garvin, 38, was shot three times in the capital city of Santiago on January 14 while taking a picture.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.